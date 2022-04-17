Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAMMU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAMMU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of RAMMU stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.27. 403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,573. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.29. Aries I Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $11.55.

Get Aries I Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RAMMU. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $509,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aries I Acquisition by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 54,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

Aries I Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on opportunities in various specialized fields within the technology sector across North America, Europe, and Asia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aries I Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aries I Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.