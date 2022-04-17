Argon (ARGON) Price Down 15.5% Over Last Week

Argon (ARGON) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 17th. One Argon coin can now be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Argon has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar. Argon has a total market capitalization of $588,547.14 and $61,671.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Argon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002475 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00045892 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,059.22 or 0.07569427 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,391.31 or 0.99940217 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00052405 BTC.

Argon Coin Profile

Argon’s total supply is 82,050,331 coins and its circulating supply is 73,432,874 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Argon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Argon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.