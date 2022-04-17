Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Stock Holdings Boosted by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $4,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,991,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,878,000 after acquiring an additional 947,612 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,679,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,058 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,540,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,196,000 after acquiring an additional 723,358 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,088,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,548,000 after buying an additional 3,954,805 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,635,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,227,000 after buying an additional 61,125 shares during the period. 75.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,667,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 40,101 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $3,107,426.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 576,726 shares of company stock worth $43,834,804 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ADM traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.91. 2,459,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,460,004. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $97.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $54.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.79.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 33.40%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ADM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Argus raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.71.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

