ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) Receives $44.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.40.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ArcelorMittal from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on ArcelorMittal from €46.00 ($50.00) to €48.00 ($52.17) in a research report on Thursday. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded ArcelorMittal to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

MT stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.01. 2,973,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,852,129. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.00. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $26.59 and a 52 week high of $37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.54.

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.32. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 31.46% and a net margin of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from ArcelorMittal’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio is 1.86%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 320.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 401.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 44.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile (Get Rating)

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.