ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) PT Raised to €48.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €46.00 ($50.00) to €48.00 ($52.17) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.32.

Shares of MT opened at $33.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.52 and a 200-day moving average of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.00. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $26.59 and a one year high of $37.87.

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 31.46%. ArcelorMittal’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from ArcelorMittal’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.86%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MT. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,869,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $810,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,423 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,205,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,116 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,691,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,659,000 after purchasing an additional 379,648 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,887,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,095,000 after purchasing an additional 668,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 212.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,861,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,669 shares in the last quarter. 44.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

