Arbidex (ABX) Price Tops $0.0017 on Exchanges

Arbidex (ABX) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 16th. One Arbidex coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arbidex has a total market capitalization of $40,006.97 and approximately $793.00 worth of Arbidex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Arbidex has traded 41% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Arbidex

Arbidex (CRYPTO:ABX) is a coin. Arbidex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,561,171 coins. Arbidex’s official website is www.arbidex.uk.com . Arbidex’s official Twitter account is @ArbidexToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arbidex’s official message board is medium.com/@arbidexpromo

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbidex is a trading platform that connects major exchanges within a single-window interface. Arbidex is connected to the exchanges using an API interface, receiving and analyzing up-to-date data: it scans asset prices on each particular exchange in real-time. Arbidex allows users to trade via one platform account across all the exchanges at one time. This is done through Arbidex’s corporate accounts that are used directly for trading on specific exchanges. The use of corporate accounts also offers users an additional advantage – reduced trading commissions: the minimum fees are 0.05% for “ultimate” users. “

Buying and Selling Arbidex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbidex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arbidex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arbidex using one of the exchanges listed above.

