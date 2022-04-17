Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Position Lowered by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,087 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $12,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $641,183.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 676,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,436,883.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv stock opened at $107.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.18. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $94.75 and a 52 week high of $180.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.07.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APTV. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $188.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Aptiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.53.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

