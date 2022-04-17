Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Receives Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AGTC. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.00.

AGTC stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,075,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,431. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $47.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.67. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $4.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.04.

Applied Genetic Technologies ( NASDAQ:AGTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGTC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 3,528.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17,359 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 321.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,337 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the period. 35.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

