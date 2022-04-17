Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $222.95 Million

Analysts expect Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) to post $222.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Antero Midstream’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $217.00 million and the highest is $228.90 million. Antero Midstream posted sales of $224.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Antero Midstream will report full-year sales of $881.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $861.40 million to $901.74 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $929.89 million, with estimates ranging from $906.11 million to $953.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Antero Midstream.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $216.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.00 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 36.92%. Antero Midstream’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 48.1% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 86,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 27,929 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 705,184 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after purchasing an additional 85,960 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 129,211 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,569,000. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AM stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,356,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,381,604. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average of $10.31. Antero Midstream has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $11.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 130.44%.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

