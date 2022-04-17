Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $222.95 Million

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2022

Analysts expect Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AMGet Rating) to post $222.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Antero Midstream’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $217.00 million and the highest is $228.90 million. Antero Midstream posted sales of $224.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Antero Midstream will report full-year sales of $881.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $861.40 million to $901.74 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $929.89 million, with estimates ranging from $906.11 million to $953.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Antero Midstream.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AMGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $216.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.00 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 36.92%. Antero Midstream’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 48.1% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 86,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 27,929 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 705,184 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after purchasing an additional 85,960 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 129,211 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,569,000. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AM stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,356,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,381,604. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average of $10.31. Antero Midstream has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $11.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 130.44%.

About Antero Midstream (Get Rating)

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Antero Midstream (AM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM)

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.