Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Lowered to “Hold” at Truist Financial

Truist Financial downgraded shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $5.60 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $7.00.

ATRS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antares Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Antares Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antares Pharma currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRS opened at $5.56 on Wednesday. Antares Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $5.59. The company has a market cap of $945.81 million, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.63.

Antares Pharma ( NASDAQ:ATRS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $48.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Antares Pharma will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,023,196 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,924,000 after buying an additional 147,703 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Antares Pharma by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,800,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,556,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Antares Pharma by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,935,962 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,481,000 after purchasing an additional 86,979 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Antares Pharma by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,350,631 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 311,564 shares during the period. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Antares Pharma by 769.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297,360 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,260 shares during the period. 48.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address patient needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

