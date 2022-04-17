Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial cut shares of Antares Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.60 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Antares Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antares Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.60.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

Shares of ATRS opened at $5.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.81 million, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.63. Antares Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $5.59.

Antares Pharma ( NASDAQ:ATRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $48.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.25 million. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Antares Pharma will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Antares Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Antares Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Antares Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 48.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antares Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address patient needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.