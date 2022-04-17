Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,559 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 101.9% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 181.8% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 185.4% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NLY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.75 to $7.25 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.58.

NYSE NLY opened at $6.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.16. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.84.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 120.52% and a return on equity of 14.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 54.66%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

