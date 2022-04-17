Analyzing CION Investment (NYSE:CION) and Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK)

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) and Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get CION Investment alerts:

1.6% of CION Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.8% of Crown Proptech Acquisitions shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of CION Investment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CION Investment and Crown Proptech Acquisitions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CION Investment 75.48% 7.94% 4.16% Crown Proptech Acquisitions N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CION Investment and Crown Proptech Acquisitions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CION Investment $157.35 million 8.51 $118.76 million $1.41 8.37 Crown Proptech Acquisitions N/A N/A -$10,000.00 N/A N/A

CION Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Crown Proptech Acquisitions.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for CION Investment and Crown Proptech Acquisitions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CION Investment 0 1 0 0 2.00 Crown Proptech Acquisitions 0 0 1 0 3.00

CION Investment presently has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 5.93%. Crown Proptech Acquisitions has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.45%. Given Crown Proptech Acquisitions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Crown Proptech Acquisitions is more favorable than CION Investment.

Summary

CION Investment beats Crown Proptech Acquisitions on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CION Investment (Get Rating)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies. The firm invests in growth capital, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, market/product expansion, refinancing and recapitalization. The fund also invests up to 30 percent of their assets opportunistically in other types of investments, including the securities of larger public companies and foreign securities. It also makes investments in the secondary loan market. The fund does not invest in start-up companies, turnaround situations, or companies with speculative business plans. The fund prefers to invest in high tech industries, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, business services, media, chemicals, plastic, rubber, telecommunication, consumer services, advertising, printing and publishing, consumer goods, durables, diversified financials, and other industries. It also invests in homebuilding, restaurants, beverage and tobacco bars, broadcasting, distributors, Non-durable good distribution, food beverage and tobacco, energy, oil gas and consumables fuels, insurance, aerospace and defense, industrial machinery, paper and forest product machinery, information technology, metals and mining, and real estate. It primarily seeks to invest in the United States. The fund seeks to invest between $5 million and $50 million in companies with an EBITDA between $25 million and $75 million with average targeted hold of $25 million. It also purchases minority interests in the form of common or preferred equity in the target companies, typically in conjunction with its debt investments or through a co-investment with a financial sponsor. The fund seeks to exit its investments through an initial public offering of common stock, a merger, a sale, or other recapitalization.

About Crown Proptech Acquisitions (Get Rating)

Crown PropTech Acquisitions focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for CION Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CION Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.