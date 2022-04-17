Analysts Set The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) PT at $252.63

Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $252.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Langenberg & Company assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $290.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 1,427.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BA opened at $181.94 on Thursday. Boeing has a twelve month low of $167.58 and a twelve month high of $258.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $192.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.36.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($15.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Boeing will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

