Analysts Set Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) PT at $39.14

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TPX shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Shares of NYSE TPX traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,273,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,546,047. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.48 and its 200-day moving average is $40.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.82. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $26.90 and a 52 week high of $50.51.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 190.50% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 377,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,521,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 18,507 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 288,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after purchasing an additional 13,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 24,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.