Analysts Set Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Price Target at $6.80

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.44.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SVM. Raymond James reduced their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silvercorp Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SVM. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Silvercorp Metals by 86.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 37,978 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals during the second quarter worth $85,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 128.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 2.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 231,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVM stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $3.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,122,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,209. The stock has a market cap of $687.19 million, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.87. Silvercorp Metals has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $6.72.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $59.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 15.89%. As a group, research analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. Its flagship property is the Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China.

