Analysts Set Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Price Target at $268.17

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $268.17.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $69,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $34,279.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIPR. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IIPR traded down $13.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,234,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,102. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1-year low of $162.81 and a 1-year high of $288.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.10. The company has a current ratio of 52.60, a quick ratio of 52.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $58.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.92 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.73% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 153.51%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

