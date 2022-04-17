Analysts Set Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Price Target at $59.00

Shares of Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APEMY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Aperam from €65.00 ($70.65) to €46.00 ($50.00) in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Aperam in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Aperam stock remained flat at $$40.21 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 759 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,987. Aperam has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $65.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.59 and its 200-day moving average is $53.11.

Aperam ( OTCMKTS:APEMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $6.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Aperam had a return on equity of 35.07% and a net margin of 18.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aperam will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.4804 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.47%.

Aperam Company Profile

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

