Analysts Expect Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) to Post $0.52 EPS

Analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Upstart’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Upstart posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 136.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upstart will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Upstart.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $304.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.01 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 15.96%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush cut Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JMP Securities cut their price target on Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Upstart in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.21.

NASDAQ:UPST traded down $5.41 on Friday, reaching $82.61. 9,154,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,784,010. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.59 and a beta of -0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.29 and its 200-day moving average is $176.27. Upstart has a 1-year low of $75.15 and a 1-year high of $401.49.

In other Upstart news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $9,032,463.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,442,286.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total value of $754,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 256,874 shares of company stock valued at $28,400,789. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,466,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,964 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,667,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

