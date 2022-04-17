Analysts Expect Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) to announce $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Grupo Financiero Galicia’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Grupo Financiero Galicia will report full-year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Grupo Financiero Galicia.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GGAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 281.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 74,433 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter worth $1,050,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,417,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,451,000 after purchasing an additional 548,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the fourth quarter valued at $1,463,000. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GGAL opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.99. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 1 year low of $7.06 and a 1 year high of $12.75.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, Ecosistema NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings, current, and checking accounts; personal loans; express and mortgage loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services.

