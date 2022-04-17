Analysts Expect Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.10 Billion

Analysts expect Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) to announce $2.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.89 billion and the highest is $2.19 billion. Graphic Packaging posted sales of $1.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full year sales of $8.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.08 billion to $8.96 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.57 billion to $9.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

GPK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.72.

Shares of NYSE GPK traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.92. 2,144,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,277,234. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.09. Graphic Packaging has a 1 year low of $16.94 and a 1 year high of $21.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.91 and a 200 day moving average of $19.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 20.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

