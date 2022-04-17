Analysts Expect GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $216.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) to post sales of $216.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for GoPro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $214.47 million to $220.00 million. GoPro reported sales of $203.68 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoPro will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GoPro.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. GoPro had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 31.97%. The company had revenue of $391.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

GPRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GoPro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GoPro in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.88.

In related news, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $50,149.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $1,694,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 441,998 shares of company stock valued at $3,675,445. Corporate insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPRO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in GoPro by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,721,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,720 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in GoPro by 65.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,812,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,188 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in GoPro by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,460,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,370,000 after purchasing an additional 54,587 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in GoPro by 8.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,310,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,621,000 after purchasing an additional 179,449 shares during the period. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP raised its position in GoPro by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 2,166,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,338,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GPRO opened at $8.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.42 and its 200 day moving average is $9.35. GoPro has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $12.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.15.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

