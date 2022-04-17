Analysts Expect GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for GlycoMimetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.29). GlycoMimetics reported earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will report full year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($1.19). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($0.63). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GlycoMimetics.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on GlycoMimetics in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GlycoMimetics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.08.

Shares of GLYC opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. GlycoMimetics has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $2.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.47.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLYC. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,896,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,553,000 after purchasing an additional 365,096 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 13,561 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 23,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

