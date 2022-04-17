Analysts Expect Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.28 Billion

Brokerages predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) will announce $6.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.33 billion and the lowest is $5.63 billion. Freeport-McMoRan reported sales of $4.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full year sales of $26.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.70 billion to $31.26 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $26.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.84 billion to $33.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Freeport-McMoRan.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

In related news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,911,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $577,014,000 after buying an additional 2,859,755 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,628 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 34.3% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 50,600 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 12,932 shares during the period. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FCX stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,110,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,680,304. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $71.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.38%.

About Freeport-McMoRan (Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.