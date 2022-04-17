Analysts Anticipate Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $161.61 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) will post sales of $161.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $162.00 million and the lowest is $161.22 million. Texas Pacific Land posted sales of $84.16 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will report full year sales of $705.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $640.03 million to $771.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $888.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Texas Pacific Land.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $10.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.97 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $147.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.77 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TPL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,629.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

In related news, Director Dana F. Mcginnis sold 1,000 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,261.75, for a total value of $1,261,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 103 shares of company stock valued at $126,432. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPL. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 24 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPL stock traded up $3.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,462.25. The stock had a trading volume of 22,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,619. Texas Pacific Land has a one year low of $946.29 and a one year high of $1,773.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,271.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,236.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97 and a beta of 2.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.44%.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

