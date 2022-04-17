Analysts Anticipate Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.71 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) will post $4.71 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $4.80 billion. Texas Instruments posted sales of $4.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full-year sales of $19.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.58 billion to $20.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $20.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.27 billion to $21.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Texas Instruments.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share.

TXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James cut shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.75.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TXN. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 280.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 262.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 18,111 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,573,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,056,958. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $161.04 and a 52 week high of $202.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

