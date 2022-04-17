Analysts Anticipate Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $91.53 Million

Brokerages expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) to report $91.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $90.00 million to $94.60 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida posted sales of $84.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full year sales of $387.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $378.70 million to $394.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $437.42 million, with estimates ranging from $408.20 million to $463.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $91.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.69 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 35.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SBCF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Monday, January 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $32.87. The company had a trading volume of 211,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,899. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.74. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is presently 23.85%.

In other news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $290,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $381,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 156.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 90.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

