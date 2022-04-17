Analysts Anticipate Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.00 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) will announce $15.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.97 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $16.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. posted sales of $12.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full-year sales of $57.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $56.88 billion to $57.96 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $54.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $51.97 billion to $55.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Merck & Co., Inc..

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on MRK shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.88.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.91. 22,096,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,619,741. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.71. The firm has a market cap of $219.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,823,028,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,872,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,651,000 after buying an additional 12,948,754 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 198,224,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,191,909,000 after buying an additional 10,326,974 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,461,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,738,000 after buying an additional 5,687,973 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,153,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,009,000 after buying an additional 5,409,154 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

