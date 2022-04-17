Analysts Anticipate MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to Post $1.64 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $1.64 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for MercadoLibre’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.31 and the lowest is $1.24. MercadoLibre reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 429%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will report full-year earnings of $8.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.37 to $8.72. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $14.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.97 to $17.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MercadoLibre.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on MELI. TheStreet downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,690.92.

NASDAQ:MELI traded down $75.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,060.34. 510,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,640. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 627.42 and a beta of 1.51. MercadoLibre has a 52-week low of $858.99 and a 52-week high of $1,970.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,097.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,241.53.

In related news, VP La Serna Juan Martin De acquired 50 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $931.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total transaction of $75,645.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Company Profile (Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MercadoLibre (MELI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.