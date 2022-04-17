Analysts Anticipate Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $180.22 Million

Analysts expect Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) to report sales of $180.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Janus International Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $172.53 million to $187.90 million. Janus International Group reported sales of $152.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Janus International Group will report full year sales of $862.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $860.86 million to $864.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $937.57 million, with estimates ranging from $927.10 million to $948.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Janus International Group.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $235.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.92 million. Janus International Group had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 42.09%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JBI shares. Benchmark started coverage on Janus International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Janus International Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Janus International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Janus International Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Janus International Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

NYSE JBI traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $9.19. The company had a trading volume of 416,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,993. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.06 and a beta of 0.52. Janus International Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its position in Janus International Group by 140.7% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 83,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 48,967 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Janus International Group by 61.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 42,537 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Janus International Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 747,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,150,000 after acquiring an additional 28,418 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Janus International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,972,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

