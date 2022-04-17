Analysts Anticipate G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.28 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) to post $6.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.60 million. G1 Therapeutics reported sales of $14.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $41.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.50 million to $49.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $83.37 million, with estimates ranging from $57.50 million to $115.72 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.09. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.03% and a negative net margin of 471.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, G1 Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of GTHX traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.08. 470,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,534. The company has a quick ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 8.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.93. G1 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,738,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,327,000 after purchasing an additional 823,373 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 319.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 793,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,892,000 after purchasing an additional 603,929 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 142.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 572,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,551,000 after purchasing an additional 335,635 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 687,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,229,000 after purchasing an additional 244,445 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,099,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.73% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

