Analysts Anticipate eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) will announce ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for eFFECTOR Therapeutics’ earnings. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eFFECTOR Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.81). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.85) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for eFFECTOR Therapeutics.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.68.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EFTR. Stifel Nicolaus lowered eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $6.20 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.64.

In other eFFECTOR Therapeutics news, Director Christopher B. Ehrlich acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $70,370 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFTR. SR One Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,487,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in eFFECTOR Therapeutics by 299.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 71,796 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, OUP Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,493,000. 35.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFTR traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,000. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $40.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.28. The company has a quick ratio of 13.30, a current ratio of 13.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

