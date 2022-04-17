Analysts Anticipate Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Will Post Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) will report $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dominion Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the lowest is $1.15. Dominion Energy posted earnings per share of $1.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dominion Energy will report full-year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dominion Energy.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on D. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.78.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,640,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,371,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308,258 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,683,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,353,241,000 after purchasing an additional 493,101 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,175,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,663,516,000 after buying an additional 1,005,105 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,682,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,364,174,000 after buying an additional 111,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,060,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,418,845,000 after buying an additional 2,649,044 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of D stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,310,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,917,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84. Dominion Energy has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The stock has a market cap of $70.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.09%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

