Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Receives $199.10 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $199.10.

ADI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $156.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.92. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $143.81 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $81.90 billion, a PE ratio of 49.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.60%.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,700 shares of company stock worth $3,086,692. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 13,171 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 41.0% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 250,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,021,000 after buying an additional 72,999 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,226,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Analog Devices by 25.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,381,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,309,000 after buying an additional 276,334 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter worth $38,489,000. 86.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

