Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) to report $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $2.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $120.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMPH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $187,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $272,234.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,244. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 314.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 253.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

AMPH traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.54. 750,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.65. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $44.46.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

