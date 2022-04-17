Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FOLD. StockNews.com began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.14.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.16. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $12.63.

Amicus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FOLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $82.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.57 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.21% and a negative net margin of 81.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $109,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ellen Rosenberg sold 11,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $99,823.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,522 shares of company stock worth $296,833 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 446,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 142,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

