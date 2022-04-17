AMG National Trust Bank Takes $288,000 Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,183,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $836,692,000 after buying an additional 3,827,984 shares during the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $655,228,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Winder Investment Pte Ltd lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 25,109,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,357,575,000 after purchasing an additional 979,000 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,916,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,144,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $153,004,000 after buying an additional 569,959 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Shares of IFF stock traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,745,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,493. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $113.40 and a one year high of $157.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.19, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.04.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 312.87%.

Several analysts recently commented on IFF shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.70.

About International Flavors & Fragrances (Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.