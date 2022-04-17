AMG National Trust Bank Sells 300 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WSM. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter worth $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on WSM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $219.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $164.00 to $132.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.53.

In other news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $312,315.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $3,040,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,030 shares of company stock worth $4,173,666 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WSM traded down $4.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.98. 1,464,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,491,244. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.85 and a 12-month high of $223.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.55.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 73.38%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 19.18%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

