AMG National Trust Bank Sells 1,065 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 19,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Bank of America by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 41,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its position in Bank of America by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 72,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in Bank of America by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 70,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 17,562 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Societe Generale cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.66.

NYSE BAC traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.57. 79,032,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,946,440. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $36.51 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The firm has a market cap of $303.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

