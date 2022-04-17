AMG National Trust Bank Reduces Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in State Street were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of State Street by 284.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,769,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $670,891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747,808 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,419,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $628,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886,287 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,910,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,279,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,557 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of State Street by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,140,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $350,776,000 after acquiring an additional 994,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP bought a new position in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,641,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STT stock traded down $7.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.81. The company had a trading volume of 5,810,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,869. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.62. State Street Co. has a one year low of $75.65 and a one year high of $104.87. The firm has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.52.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is 30.89%.

In related news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.25.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

