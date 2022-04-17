AMG National Trust Bank Lowers Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,902 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,291,833,000 after buying an additional 4,468,246 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,849,435 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,939,002,000 after purchasing an additional 712,077 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,691,019 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,835,597,000 after purchasing an additional 541,650 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,011,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,528,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,420,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,519,284,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235,096 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,134,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,719,147. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.39 and a 200-day moving average of $98.99. The stock has a market cap of $136.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $74.64 and a one year high of $111.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.91%.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at $310,202.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,147 shares of company stock worth $23,949,067 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.09.

CVS Health Profile (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.