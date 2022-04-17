AMG National Trust Bank Has $2.62 Million Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 181.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,399 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 99,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after buying an additional 8,105 shares during the period. Finally, Phraction Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $1,746,000. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OTIS traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,717,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,345. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 0.94. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $69.83 and a 1-year high of $92.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.40.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

