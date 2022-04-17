AMG National Trust Bank Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABBV. Cowen increased their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.40.

Shares of ABBV traded up $3.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.31. 11,074,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,532,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.20. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $286.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.44%.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total value of $6,390,316.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $4,408,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,819 shares of company stock worth $16,155,094 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

