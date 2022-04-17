AMG National Trust Bank Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 44.0% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 11.9% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 21,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth $82,000. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.5% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at about $269,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CL traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.94. 7,663,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,528,785. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $85.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.70.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 70.31%.

In related news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $4,217,873.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $448,149.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.40.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

