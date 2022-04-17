AMG National Trust Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,151 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 236.8% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Visa by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total transaction of $2,015,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $1,446,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,267. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $212.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,191,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,197,967. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.67 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $407.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.33.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

