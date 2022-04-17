AMG National Trust Bank Buys 5,652 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 146,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,652 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SIVR traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.66. 2,187,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,301. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.83. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $20.63 and a 52-week high of $27.49.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.