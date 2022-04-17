AMG National Trust Bank Buys 174 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,999 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $261.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 913,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,555. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $236.09 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $260.41 and a 200 day moving average of $261.08. The company has a market capitalization of $98.84 billion, a PE ratio of 50.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.36%.

SYK has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $296.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.00.

Stryker Profile (Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.