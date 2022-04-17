AMG National Trust Bank Acquires Shares of 10,329 HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,329 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HPQ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 875,676 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,986,000 after acquiring an additional 23,070 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in HP by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 158,973 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in HP by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 216,732 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after acquiring an additional 90,001 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at $1,173,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.07.

In related news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 8,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $329,312.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $168,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 126,451 shares of company stock worth $4,540,867 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $37.47. The stock had a trading volume of 9,556,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,652,858. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.77 and a 200 day moving average of $35.00. The stock has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

