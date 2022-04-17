AMG National Trust Bank Acquires New Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 42,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 426,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,721,000 after acquiring an additional 168,613 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,601,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,234,000 after acquiring an additional 238,158 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000.

DGRO stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,669,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,535,139. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.93 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.36.

