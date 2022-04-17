AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,774 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $16,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in AMETEK in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 93.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK stock opened at $127.05 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.80 and a 12 month high of $148.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.31.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

AME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.50.

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $688,189.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $81,813.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

